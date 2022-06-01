Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the April 30th total of 97,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.20.

ASR traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $217.50. 5,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,170. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $165.48 and a fifty-two week high of $230.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $272.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $7.4113 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

