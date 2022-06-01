Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Upgraded at Barclays

Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile (Get Rating)
