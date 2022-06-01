Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Upgraded at Barclays

Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates self-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

