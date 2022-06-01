Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Update

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,619,800 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the April 30th total of 8,273,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 259.0 days.

Grupo México stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,638. Grupo México has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

