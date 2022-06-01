Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Shares of NYSE TV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $907.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.64 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 59.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 88,623 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,570,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,210,000 after purchasing an additional 97,786 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,093,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,467,000 after purchasing an additional 537,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.