Haiping Dun Sells 36,150 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) Director Haiping Dun sold 36,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $542,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,826,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Haiping Dun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21.

Shares of ACM Research stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,578. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $819.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ACMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 21.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 390,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,960,000 after purchasing an additional 68,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,669.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,885 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 464.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

