Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.50. 1,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,967. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.98. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.52 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 47.38%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 306.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 521.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 16,054.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 76.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

