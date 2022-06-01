Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HLNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.50. 1,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,967. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.86.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.52 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 47.38%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

