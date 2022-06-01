Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 30.17 ($0.38).

HMSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 32 ($0.40) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.39) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.42) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 27.26 ($0.34) on Wednesday. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 25.05 ($0.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.56). The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Hammerson’s payout ratio is -0.04%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 96,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £29,885.55 ($37,810.67). Also, insider Habib Annous purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £77,500 ($98,051.62).

About Hammerson (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.