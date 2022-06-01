Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

HAFC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:HAFC remained flat at $$23.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $711.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $59.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 164.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 205,785 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

