Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Price Target Cut to GBX 525

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 590 ($7.46) to GBX 525 ($6.64) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HBRIY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($7.21) to GBX 670 ($8.48) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.83.

Shares of HBRIY remained flat at $$5.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 17 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $7.04.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

