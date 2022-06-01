Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.
Shares of NYSE:HMY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,836,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.50.
About Harmony Gold Mining (Get Rating)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
