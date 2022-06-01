Head to Head Analysis: Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) and ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) and Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ANA and Brambles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANA -14.21% -18.66% -4.79% Brambles N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ANA and Brambles’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANA $9.09 billion 0.76 -$1.28 billion ($0.54) -7.34 Brambles $5.21 billion 2.16 $526.10 million N/A N/A

Brambles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ANA.

Volatility and Risk

ANA has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brambles has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Brambles shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ANA and Brambles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANA 0 0 0 0 N/A Brambles 2 0 1 0 1.67

Summary

Brambles beats ANA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services. The Airline Related segment provides air transportation related operations, such as airport passenger, ground handling, and maintenance services. The Travel Services segment is involved in the centering on the development and sales of travel plans. This segment also engages in the planning and sale of branded travel packages using air transportation. The Trade and Retail segment is involved in the import and export goods related to air transportation; and in-store and non-store retailing. The company also operates IT systems; and engages in the express shipping business. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers. The company serves customers in the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries. Brambles Limited was founded in 1875 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

