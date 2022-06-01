Head-To-Head Analysis: MaxCyte (MXCT) versus Its Rivals

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare MaxCyte to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get MaxCyte alerts:

This table compares MaxCyte and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MaxCyte $33.89 million -$19.08 million -27.12 MaxCyte Competitors $2.80 billion $97.54 million 13.47

MaxCyte’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MaxCyte. MaxCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MaxCyte and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxCyte 0 0 5 0 3.00 MaxCyte Competitors 105 774 1307 30 2.57

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 44.17%. Given MaxCyte’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MaxCyte has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of MaxCyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of MaxCyte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MaxCyte and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxCyte -41.15% -7.39% -6.78% MaxCyte Competitors -260.35% -8.17% -2.92%

Summary

MaxCyte peers beat MaxCyte on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

MaxCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.