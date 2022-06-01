Head to Head Comparison: Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) vs. Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA)

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) and Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and Society Pass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo 13.91% 23.30% 9.61% Society Pass N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pinduoduo and Society Pass, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 0 4 7 0 2.64 Society Pass 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pinduoduo presently has a consensus price target of $68.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.70%. Society Pass has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.31%. Given Society Pass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Society Pass is more favorable than Pinduoduo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinduoduo and Society Pass’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $14.74 billion 4.07 $1.22 billion $1.47 32.97 Society Pass $520,000.00 92.87 -$34.76 million N/A N/A

Pinduoduo has higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Society Pass shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pinduoduo beats Society Pass on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Society Pass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website. Its loyalty-focused and data-driven e-commerce marketing platform interfaces connect consumers with merchants in the F&B and lifestyle sectors. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

