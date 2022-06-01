Head to Head Contrast: Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) versus Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

56.1% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Neurocrine Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.51 million 6.82 -$40.25 million ($2.75) -0.62 Neurocrine Biosciences $1.13 billion 7.83 $89.60 million $0.72 128.89

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Ayala Pharmaceuticals. Ayala Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Neurocrine Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences 1 7 9 0 2.47

Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 967.23%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus price target of $112.21, indicating a potential upside of 20.47%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Pharmaceuticals and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Pharmaceuticals -1,403.90% -115.40% -98.11% Neurocrine Biosciences 5.91% 5.30% 3.49%

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, a potent, selective, and oral small molecule GSI that is in Phase II/III pivotal study for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas. Its lead asset is INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia. The company's commercial products include ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA for the management of moderate to severe endometriosis pain in women; and ORIAHNN, a non-surgical oral medication option for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women. Its product candidates in clinical development include NBI-921352 for treating pediatric patients, as well as adult focal epilepsy indications; and NBI-827104 to treat rare pediatric epilepsy and essential tremor. The company's products in clinical development also comprise NBI-1065845 for the treatment of major depressive disorder; NBI-1065846 for treating anhedonia in major depressive disorder; and NBI-118568 for the treatment of schizophrenia. It has license and collaboration agreements with Heptares Therapeutics Limited; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; BIAL – Portela & Ca, S.A.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; and AbbVie Inc. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.