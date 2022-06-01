Head-To-Head Contrast: Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) versus Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI)

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Baudax Bio and Marpai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baudax Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.5% of Marpai shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Marpai shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baudax Bio and Marpai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baudax Bio $1.08 million 4.52 -$19.77 million ($7.47) -0.10 Marpai $14.23 million 1.74 -$15.98 million N/A N/A

Marpai has higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Baudax Bio and Marpai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baudax Bio -1,201.69% N/A -26.40% Marpai N/A -94.27% -46.57%

Summary

Marpai beats Baudax Bio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baudax Bio (Get Rating)

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Marpai (Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. It also develops artificial intelligence and healthcare technology that enables the analysis of data to predict and prevent events related to diagnostic errors, hospital visits, and administrative issues. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

