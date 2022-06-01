Head-To-Head Contrast: RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) & Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) and Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares RxSight and Warby Parker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RxSight -212.04% -251.55% -37.22% Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A

This table compares RxSight and Warby Parker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RxSight $22.59 million 16.63 -$48.69 million ($5.43) -2.52 Warby Parker $540.80 million 2.99 -$144.27 million N/A N/A

RxSight has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Warby Parker.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RxSight and Warby Parker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RxSight 0 0 6 0 3.00 Warby Parker 0 5 2 0 2.29

RxSight currently has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 45.19%. Warby Parker has a consensus target price of $32.20, indicating a potential upside of 89.63%. Given Warby Parker’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than RxSight.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.6% of RxSight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Warby Parker shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Warby Parker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Warby Parker beats RxSight on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RxSight Company Profile (Get Rating)

RxSight, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The company's RxSight system includes RxSight light delivery device, an office-based light treatment device that delivers UV light in a programmed pattern to modify the LAL based on the visual correction needed to achieve desired vision after cataract surgery. It primarily serves cataract doctors. The company was formerly known as Calhoun Vision, Inc. and changed its name to RxSight, Inc. in February 2017. RxSight, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc. provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps. As of May 16, 2022, it had 160 retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as JAND, Inc. and changed its name to Warby Parker Inc. in June 2021. Warby Parker Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

