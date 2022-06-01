Head-To-Head Contrast: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StoneCo and Skillz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $894.07 million 3.51 -$251.79 million ($0.83) -12.10 Skillz $384.09 million 2.03 -$181.38 million ($0.67) -2.84

Skillz has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StoneCo. StoneCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skillz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo -28.64% -3.89% -1.52% Skillz -70.05% -42.74% -29.60%

Risk and Volatility

StoneCo has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for StoneCo and Skillz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 3 9 3 0 2.00 Skillz 0 3 3 0 2.50

StoneCo presently has a consensus price target of $22.60, indicating a potential upside of 125.10%. Skillz has a consensus price target of $4.93, indicating a potential upside of 159.65%. Given Skillz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than StoneCo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Skillz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

StoneCo beats Skillz on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2021, the company served approximately 1,766,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide. It also hosts casual esports tournaments to a range of mobile players. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

