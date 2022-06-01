Head to Head Review: Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) vs. TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC)

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of TC Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Axos Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of TC Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Axos Financial and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 31.52% 16.50% 1.59% TC Bancshares 15.85% 3.44% 0.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Axos Financial and TC Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 2 1 3.33 TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axos Financial currently has a consensus price target of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.10%. Given Axos Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than TC Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axos Financial and TC Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $723.12 million 3.15 $215.71 million $3.78 10.09 TC Bancshares $16.42 million 3.18 $2.64 million N/A N/A

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Summary

Axos Financial beats TC Bancshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axos Financial (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts. It also provides single family, multifamily, and commercial mortgage loans; commercial real estate secured loans; commercial and industrial non-real estate, asset-backed, lines of credit, and term loans; automobile loans; fixed rate term unsecured loans; and other loans, such as structure settlements, small business administration consumer loans, and securities-backed loans. In addition, the company offers ACH origination, wire transfer, commercial check printing, business bill pay and account transfer; remote deposit capture, mobile deposit, lockbox, merchant, and online payment portal; concierge banking; mobile and text messaging banking; and payment services, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital wallets. Further, it provides disclosed clearing services; back-office services, such as record keeping, trade reporting, accounting, general back-office support, securities and margin lending, reorganization assistance, and custody of securities; and financing to brokerage customers. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About TC Bancshares (Get Rating)

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

