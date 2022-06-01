Head to Head Review: Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) versus Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC)

Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC – Get Rating) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Nutra Pharma alerts:

This table compares Nutra Pharma and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutra Pharma 26,466.78% -104.20% 3,411.11% Ayr Wellness -1.93% -6.45% -3.80%

0.8% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutra Pharma and Ayr Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutra Pharma $100,000.00 47.65 -$13.10 million N/A N/A Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 1.05 -$16.95 million N/A N/A

Nutra Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayr Wellness.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nutra Pharma and Ayr Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ayr Wellness has a consensus target price of $39.86, suggesting a potential upside of 524.76%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Nutra Pharma.

Summary

Nutra Pharma beats Ayr Wellness on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutra Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating lower back pain, migraines, neck aches, shoulder pain, cramps, and neuropathic pain, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, and pain associated with arthritis and repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, a homeopathic, non-narcotic, non-addictive, and over-the-counter pain reliever to treat chronic pain in companion animals; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever and anti-inflammatory product to treat pain or discomfort due to high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Pain-Away, an over-the-counter topical pain reliever to relieve pain in horses. It is also involved in developing RPI-78M to treat neurological diseases and autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, adrenomyeloneuropathy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and myasthenia gravis; RPI-MN to treat viral diseases comprising human immunodeficiency virus/AIDS and herpes, as well as for general anti-viral applications; RPI-78 for pain and arthritis; and RPI-70 for pain. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of May 12, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 47 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutra Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutra Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.