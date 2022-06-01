Head-To-Head Review: Femasys (FEMY) and Its Rivals

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) is one of 216 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Femasys to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Femasys alerts:

This table compares Femasys and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys $1.18 million -$7.54 million -1.50 Femasys Competitors $1.15 billion $84.66 million -582.51

Femasys’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Femasys. Femasys is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Femasys and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys -733.65% -31.42% -28.81% Femasys Competitors -748.20% -64.90% -19.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Femasys and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00 Femasys Competitors 1293 4621 8008 221 2.51

Femasys presently has a consensus price target of $11.48, suggesting a potential upside of 645.67%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 52.72%. Given Femasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than its competitors.

Femasys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. In addition, it provides non-surgical product technologies. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.