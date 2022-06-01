Head-To-Head Survey: Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) versus Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) and Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Cheniere Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $77.17 million 1.14 -$7.80 million ($0.47) -10.23 Cheniere Energy Partners $9.43 billion 2.72 $1.63 billion $2.24 23.66

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions. Stabilis Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheniere Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Cheniere Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -10.15% -13.36% -9.58% Cheniere Energy Partners 13.35% -2,100.73% 9.47%

Risk & Volatility

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stabilis Solutions and Cheniere Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cheniere Energy Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

Stabilis Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.32%. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.79%. Given Stabilis Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stabilis Solutions is more favorable than Cheniere Energy Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.9% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners beats Stabilis Solutions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stabilis Solutions (Get Rating)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services. It also provides electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services; and builds electrical systems. The company serves aerospace, industrial, utilities and pipelines, mining, energy, commercial, and transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Cheniere Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns a 94-mile pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

