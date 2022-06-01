Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:HAIAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 8th

Healthcare AI Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 8th. Healthcare AI Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Healthcare AI Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Healthcare AI Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

