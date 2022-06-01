Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.39.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,976,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.4% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,732,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

