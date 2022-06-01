Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Given New $32.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $34.50 to $32.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

PEAK stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.08. 45,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,497,937. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,976,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,732,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

