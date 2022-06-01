Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Raised to $53.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HP. Barclays boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $53.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,724,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,520,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after buying an additional 848,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after buying an additional 767,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 742,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

