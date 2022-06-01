Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Short Interest Up 24.1% in May

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,500 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 604,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMTV shares. TheStreet cut Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim cut Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMTV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,230. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $277.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.17. Hemisphere Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,415,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,707,259.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $40,338.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 770,299 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,777 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

