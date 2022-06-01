Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. 74,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,009. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23,584 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 33,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in clinical-phase development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in nonclinical studies to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH, and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

