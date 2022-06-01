Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The company had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,495 shares of company stock worth $156,123. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after buying an additional 32,807 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.