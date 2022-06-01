Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Short Interest Up 24.8% in May

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 889,200 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.48. 19,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,164. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a market cap of $92.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.28). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -6.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 16.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 77,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About Heritage Insurance (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.