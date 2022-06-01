Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.21.

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,539,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,211,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

