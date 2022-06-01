Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. 12,743,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,209,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

