Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.10 EPS.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. 12,539,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,211,611. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

