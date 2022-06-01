Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) vs. Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Financial Analysis

Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) and Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Highlands REIT and Broadmark Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highlands REIT -31.07% -3.73% -2.88% Broadmark Realty Capital 66.29% 7.83% 7.36%

0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Highlands REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Highlands REIT and Broadmark Realty Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadmark Realty Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.72%. Given Broadmark Realty Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broadmark Realty Capital is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Highlands REIT and Broadmark Realty Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highlands REIT $28.63 million 4.95 -$13.05 million N/A N/A Broadmark Realty Capital $120.54 million 7.99 $82.49 million $0.61 11.89

Broadmark Realty Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Risk and Volatility

Highlands REIT has a beta of 13.96, meaning that its stock price is 1,296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broadmark Realty Capital beats Highlands REIT on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highlands REIT

Highlands REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility. The company was founded in December 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

