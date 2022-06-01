Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,500 ($31.63) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($36.69) to GBX 1,900 ($24.04) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,444.29 ($30.92).

Shares of LON HIK opened at GBX 1,701 ($21.52) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,909.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,037.74. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 1,631.50 ($20.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,703 ($34.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78.

In other news, insider Douglas Hurt acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,954 ($24.72) per share, with a total value of £29,310 ($37,082.49). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($25.15), for a total transaction of £546,660.24 ($691,624.80).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

