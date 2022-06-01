HilleVax, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HLVX) Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 8th

HilleVax’s (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 8th. HilleVax had issued 11,765,000 shares in its IPO on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,005,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During HilleVax’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLVX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLVX traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 93,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,268. HilleVax has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

