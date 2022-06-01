Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.98) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HFG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.46) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of LON:HFG opened at GBX 1,060.88 ($13.42) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £943.50 million and a PE ratio of 23.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,193.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,135.65. Hilton Food Group has a twelve month low of GBX 988 ($12.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,266 ($16.02).

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Patricia Dimond purchased 4,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,148 ($14.52) per share, with a total value of £49,731.36 ($62,919.23). Also, insider Robert Watson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.18), for a total transaction of £1,200,000 ($1,518,218.62). Insiders have sold a total of 248,873 shares of company stock worth $299,329,568 over the last 90 days.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

