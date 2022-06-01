Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Histogen Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing patented technologies which replace and regenerates tissues in the body. The company’s technology platform utilizes cell conditioned media and extracellular matrix materials produced by hypoxia-induced multipotent cells, developing therapeutic products. Histogen Inc., formerly known as Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Histogen from $2.40 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of Histogen stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,097. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.96. Histogen has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.23.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Histogen had a negative net margin of 260.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Histogen will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Histogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Histogen by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Histogen by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 51,876 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Histogen by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Histogen by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

