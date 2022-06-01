Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. B. Riley also issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.72% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

NYSE HMLP opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $303.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 3.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

