Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t Sells 6,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,255,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.58 and a 200 day moving average of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $159.69.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,135,000 after purchasing an additional 107,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $286,664,000 after purchasing an additional 47,030 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

