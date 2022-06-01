Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy”

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

HBCP stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $287.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 34.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

