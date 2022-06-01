HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through HomeTrust Bank, a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured primarily by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is based in Asheville, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

HTBI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.84. 39,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,435. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. The company has a market cap of $421.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

