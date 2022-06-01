Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.03 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.98-$2.08 EPS.

Shares of HON opened at $193.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.93.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 114.7% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after buying an additional 203,232 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $33,079,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after buying an additional 165,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 154.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 262,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,019,000 after buying an additional 159,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.