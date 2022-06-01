Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.98-$2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.72 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.50-$8.80 EPS.

HON opened at $193.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.93.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

