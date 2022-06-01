Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HST has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.46.

NASDAQ HST opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 114.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 260,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 139,361 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $12,269,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

