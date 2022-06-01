Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Truist Financial

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Compass Point boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 765,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after buying an additional 47,119 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 275,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $2,291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,428,000 after buying an additional 8,935,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 146,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

