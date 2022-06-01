Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Insider Sells $150,942.80 in Stock

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. 1,078,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,908. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 139,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 16.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,257,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,218,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter.
About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
