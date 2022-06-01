Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Insider Sells $150,942.80 in Stock

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. 1,078,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,908. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 139,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 16.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,257,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,218,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

