Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Alan Clark Acquires 100,000 Shares

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Rating) insider Alan Clark bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($53,137.65).
Shares of LON MORE traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 41.60 ($0.53). The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.26. The company has a market cap of £52.47 million and a P/E ratio of -83.20. Hostmore plc has a 52 week low of GBX 39 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 156.24 ($1.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.54.
