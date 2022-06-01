Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.50-$32.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion.Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:HOV traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.44.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.31 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 2,419.54% and a net margin of 22.13%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 327.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
