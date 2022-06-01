Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($11.91) to GBX 940 ($11.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($13.47) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.64) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.85) to GBX 941 ($11.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 969.33 ($12.26).
Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 677 ($8.57) on Wednesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 630.80 ($7.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 985.80 ($12.47). The company has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 730.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 802.37.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.
